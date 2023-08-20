Truist Financial Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $35.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.71.

EQT stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,016,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of EQT by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 594,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 418,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

