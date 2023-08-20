UBS Group Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $37.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,051 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

