UBS Group Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $17.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NCLH stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

