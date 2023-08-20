UBS Group Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $22.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. HSBC reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Bilibili stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,674 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $29,929,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

