W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 782,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $60,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $63.93 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

