WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 547 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $142.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.44.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

