Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $772,000 Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Certara were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

