Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 384 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $12,950,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.97 and a 200-day moving average of $314.19. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.09.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

