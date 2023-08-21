11,086 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.47 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.55.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

