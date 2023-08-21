1,200 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.