12,859 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 581,948 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPST opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
