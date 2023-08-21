200 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 201,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.32. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

