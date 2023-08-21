23,514 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,998,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after buying an additional 3,044,743 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

