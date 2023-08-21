35,000 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.