3,625 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $27.21 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

