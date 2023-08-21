400 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $156.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $169.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,855,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,006. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

