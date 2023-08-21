535 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.20 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.