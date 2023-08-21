675 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $66.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

