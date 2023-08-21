7,259 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $118.72 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

