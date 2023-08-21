815 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

USMV opened at $74.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

