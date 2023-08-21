Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) will post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $43.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $181,201.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $181,201.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

