Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

GOLF stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 527.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2,638.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

