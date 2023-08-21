Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY23 guidance at $6.00-6.50 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $207.18.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

