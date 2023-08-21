Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,007 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,174 shares of company stock valued at $39,130,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,269.87, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

