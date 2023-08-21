Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,628,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

