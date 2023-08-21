Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $229.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.