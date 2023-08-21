Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,458.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,479.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,508.88. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

