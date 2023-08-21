Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

