Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

FMC Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $89.00 on Monday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

