Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $74.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.