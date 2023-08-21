Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,536,000 after buying an additional 1,777,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.