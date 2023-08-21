Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 218 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,601,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.44.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $241.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

