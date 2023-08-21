AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 42.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

NYSE:APD opened at $284.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

