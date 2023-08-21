AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in United Rentals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in United Rentals by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in United Rentals by 12.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $451.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.64 and a 200-day moving average of $411.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.21.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

