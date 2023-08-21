AMG National Trust Bank Sells 219 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $382.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.72.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,678 shares of company stock worth $9,252,832 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

