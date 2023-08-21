Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Angi Price Performance

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 47.7% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.