Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.