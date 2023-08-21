Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
