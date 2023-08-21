Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.