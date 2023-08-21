Argus Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $68.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Argus from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.76.

Corteva Trading Up 0.7 %

CTVA opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

