Ascent Group LLC Buys 115 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $179.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

