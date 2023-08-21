Ascent Group LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 867.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $670.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $706.25 and a 200-day moving average of $684.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

