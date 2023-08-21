AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.