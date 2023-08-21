Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Astronics has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Astronics

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Astronics in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

