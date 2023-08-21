Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of AY opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,271.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after buying an additional 805,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 496,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 422,300 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

