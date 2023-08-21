ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) will be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect ATRenew to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $418.17 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. ATRenew has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $594.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRenew Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter worth $96,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.