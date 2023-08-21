Atria Investments Inc Acquires 295 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after acquiring an additional 89,081 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 695,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $812.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $750.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $764.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $884.43.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

