Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $162.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

