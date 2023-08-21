Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $375.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

