Atria Investments Inc Buys 80,329 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE T opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

