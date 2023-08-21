Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

UNP opened at $225.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.79 and its 200-day moving average is $204.38. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $241.00.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

